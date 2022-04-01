A fugitive from justice, wanted out of Wisconsin on kidnapping charges, has been bound over to the grand jury after he allegedly led lawmen on a high speed chase on the interstate, topping 120 miles per hour before he was caught.
The suspect, Joseph Sharron Mitchell, 23, is charged reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice, reckless driving, DUI and driving without a license. He was bound to the grand jury after appearing before General Sessions Judge Jere Ledsinger.
Highway patrolmen tried to pull Mitchell over near mile maker 107 on Interstate 24 after clocking him doing 99 miles per hour. However, officers say Mitchell tried to go under the cloak of darkness during the night time incident.
“He shut off his headlights and increased his speed,” the warrant charging evading arrest revealed. “At one point he was doing 122 miles per hour.”
After watching him pass slower traffic on the shoulder and weave in and out of traffic, lawmen were able to get him stopped 30 miles later at mile maker 137.
“There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” the trooper noted, adding a resulting search of the vehicle netted 47 grams of marijuana. Officers also reported finding other drugs including Xanax.
“He had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet and admitted to using all the drugs found in his vehicle,” the warrant reads.
Officers later learned there were warrants for his arrest out of Madison, Wisconsin where he is wanted for kidnapping and weapons charges.