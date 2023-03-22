Tullahoma residents looking for a “happy ever after” can stop by South Jackson Performing Arts Center to catch “Into the Woods” starting this weekend.
“Into the Woods” is presented by South Jackson Performing Arts Center and Community Playhouse Theatre and will take the stage starting Friday, March 24 and will run for two consecutive weekends from March 24 to 26 and March 31 to April 2. Showtimes for the shows on March 24, 25, 31 and April will be at 7 p.m., while showtimes for the March 26 and April 2 shows will be at 2:30 p.m.
South Jackson Chairman Greg Gressel said it was exciting to bring the musical to Tullahoma as it is the first time “Into the Woods” has been performed on the South Jackson stage.
“It’s been a long time desire to do this show so [I’m] very excited to be able to do it.”
“Into the Woods” is a 1987 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. Lapine directed the original production on Broadway and the orchestrations were by Jonathan Tunick. The original Broadway production was by Heidi and Rocco Landesman, Rick Steiner, M. Anthony Fisher, Frederic H. Mayerson and Jujamcyn Theaters. “Into the Woods” is presented through special arrangements with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials were provided by MTI. For more information visit www.mtishows.com.
The story of “Into the Woods” follows three sets of characters: a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
South Jackson Performing Arts Center and Community Playhouse Theatre announced the cast of “Into the Woods” in November 2022. The cast will feature: Jordan Romero as the Baker, Heather Kleinfeld as the Baker’s Wife, Amy Beckstead as the Witch, Samantha Watters as Cinderella, Anna Bymaster as Little Red Riding Hood, Skyler Wanamaker as Jack, Michelle Rowe as Jack’s Mother, David Mayer as the Narrator, Travis Thompson as the Mysterious Man, Mark Thomasson as Cinderella’s Prince, Zack Hughes as Rapunzel’s Prince, Zoe Stinson as Rapunzel, Jennie Kuebitz as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Jachlyne Dobbs as Florinda, Alexa Thompson as Lucinda, Kendyn Brock as Steward, David Woodfin as the Wolf, Carolyn Scherer as Cinderella’s Mother, Nathan Lowry as Cinderella’s Father, Sherrie Terrell as Little Red Riding Hood’s Grandmother, Abby Johnson as the Giant’s Wife, Eve Beckstead as Sleeping Beauty, Lilliana Johnson as Snow White, Isabella English as Cinderella’s Bird and Anna Claire Ray as Cinderella’s Bird.
Serving as the director of “Into the Woods” will be Greg Gressel, with Kristen Carroll as Assistant Director.
For more information about the show and tickets, call 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.