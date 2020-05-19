A man and his wife held their door shut as an intruder tried to force his way into their home on South Jefferson.
The alleged perpetrator, Terry Ashley, 47, was still on-scene when police arrived. “Officers observed a white male standing on the front porch holding what appeared to be green broom handle,” the police report reads, noting officers subdued him without incident.
During an interview, the victims told police that Ashley began beating on their door, trying to gain access. “He was able to partially open the door,” the report reads, noting they instructed their oldest daughter to call 911. “(The female victim) and her husband held the door shut from the inside until officers arrived.”
Once placed into custody, police noticed the smell of an intoxicant on the suspect. “He admitted to drinking alcohol and using narcotics,” the report says. “He did not advise what drugs he used specifically, he just stated he was very high.”
Ashley is charged with vandalism and public intoxication.