The investigation continues into a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person being transported to the hospital last week.
Last Thursday, July 1, vehicles operated by Brandon Robinson, 24, of Tullahoma and Timmy Taylor, 50, of Normandy, came to a head on North Washington Street near ABC Academy. According to the crash report, officers responded to the accident with injuries and encountered Taylor, who was entrapped in his 1994 GMC G1C on the scene. Taylor’s GMC was facing Robinson’s 2006 Chevy Impala in the southbound lane of traffic.
Emergency crews were able to extract Taylor from his vehicle and move him to an ambulance, which later transported him to Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital for treatment. Robinson was also injured, but elected to transport himself for noncritical injuries.
According to the report, Taylor is under investigation for driving under the influence, as officers found an empty pill bottle and beer can with his vehicle. Results from Taylor’s drug and alcohol test are pending, per the report.