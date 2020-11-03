An investigation showed no credibility threat at Tullahoma High School Tuesday.
Tullahoma City Schools Tuesday morning released a statement about a tip it had received about a potential threat at Tullahoma High School via the Tullahoma City Schools Tip Line.
In the statement, it was revealed that both the school and system officials, along with law enforcement, took immediate action and began an investigation into the issue and brought it to a quick resolution.
After the investigation, it was determined that the threat was not credible and appropriate action has been taken.
“As the caretakers of your children, we take all safety concerns seriously and make every effort to keep our students and faculty safe,” the statement reads. “Thank you to those who contacted the tip line through the TCS app and emailed school officials to make this threat known. These helpful communications allowed a swift response and action to be taken while maintaining the safety of our students and staff.”