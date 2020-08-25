Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Tullahoma High School Marching Band has postponed its trip to Ireland until 2022.
The band was originally scheduled to travel to Dublin to perform in the country’s annual St. Patrick’s Festival in March of 2021. Band Director Justin Scott approached the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education at its August study session to explain the situation.
Because the pandemic put a pause on events around the world, the St. Patrick’s Festival canceled the upcoming festival out of an abundance of caution. Since the 2021 festival is not happening, festival organizers reached out to the band to invite them to defer their place until the 2022 festival instead.
Scott told the board the new festival dates coincide with the Tullahoma City Schools spring break, so the trip would not affect any students’ attendance in the 2021-2022 school year.
“While we completely understand how difficult the decision to cancel the 2021 trip must have been, we are delighted that you will be joining us in 2022 for what will no doubt be a spectacular St. Patrick’s Festival,” said Anna McGowan, general manager with St. Patrick’s Festival, in a letter to the band directors.
The school board unanimously approved the deferment of the Ireland trip to 2022.
