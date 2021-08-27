Coffee County Budget and Finance held additional talks Tuesday, Aug. 17 concerning animal control and the requested budget additions to fund the new director position.
Chairman of Budget and Finance Bobby Bryan said that he felt that the animal control has a budget in place. He also rehashed a resolution from 1996 that Mayor Gary Cordell brought to the Heath, Welfare and Recreation committee in May that gave the committee the authority and responsibility of running animal control. In the June meeting of HWR, city Attorney Robert Huskey discussed the subject also.
Bryan tried to clarify if HWR has by the resolution to terminate animal control staff. On June 14, Mayor Cordell laid off the entire animal control staff of two employees.
In the last Budget and Finance meeting it was suggested that HWR could go ahead with a hire for the new animal control director without a budget amendment because there would be funds left in the department’s budget to cover the additional salary amount.
However, Commissioner Margaret Cunningham doubled back on that suggestion, saying that a new hire with additional pay would be a de facto budget change because the hire’s salary might fit into this year’s budget but would need to be changed in next year’s budget. That change would have to be approved by the full commission. Otherwise the position would see a salary cut or a second employee’s pay would be lowered.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn questioned the stagnancy in the entire discussion.
“We’re here; It’s been an hour and 15 minutes and we’ve covered one item. We’re going to spend 30-45 minutes debating the pound issue when we don’t have an active proposal in front of us,” Sebourn said.
“If we’re not going to vote (tonight) why are we going to have a 45 minute discussion about theoretical things? I think it would be useful to not have our meeting go on forever if we don’t have a concrete proposal in front of us.”
The other half of the request that HWR has presented to Budget and Finance is for a $200,000 seed fund to help with community fundraising for a new animal control building.
Sebourn said that he wasn’t terribly comfortable with allocating funds without a detailed proposal.