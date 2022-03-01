Congressman Scott DesJarlais discussed the situation in the Ukraine Thursday night at the Coffee County Republican headquarters after getting a high-level phone briefing from the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Fraternal Order of Police parking lot.
Reapportionment has moved the district lines so that DeJarlais represents Coffee County in Tennessee's 4th congressional district and will be up for election in this year’s midterms. He is taking the place of 6th District Rep. John Rose, who has most recently represented Coffee County in Washington.
DesJarlais was disturbed by the amount of self-congratulation offered among those present for the non-classified briefing.
He said the overall prognosis of Ukraine’s defense was poor and thought [Russia] would occupy Kyiv by the weekend if they wanted to.
“The Joint Chiefs said that is how it’s probably going to turn out,” DesJarlais said. “It’s a shame that we’re sitting here in a reactive posture rather than a proactive one.”
He said that the sanctions that will be imposed against Russia should have been imposed months ago.
“We’ve seen it coming from a mile away and yet they’ve chose appeasement as opposed to being proactive,” DesJarlais said.
The guess by the intelligence agencies, DesJarlais said, is that Russia will next install a pro-Putin puppet regime.
DesJarlais said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s body language is very concerning to him, as was President Joe Biden’s no-first-use policy on nuclear weapons.
“That’s pretty much antithetical to every Joint Chiefs of Staff’s opinion,” he said. “What’s the point of having nuclear weapons as a deterrent if you are going to say you’re not going to use them first?”
DesJarlais said as he also objected to the disposal of US low-yield nuclear weapons. He noted that the battlefield nukes can be scaled down to the point it would cause mass devastation but not like a large-scale warhead that could kill 40 million people.
“If that escalates, it’s pretty much the end of the world. The big question is, is Putin crazy enough to use them? I think he is,” DesJarlais said. “If we don’t have a measured response, if our only response is a full scale nuclear war, the ending is the same. So that's why I think he’s banking on the fact that he can get away with a low yield. That’s their escalate - deescalate philosophy that they’ve been kicking around for about a decade, and with the aggressiveness that he’s just shown, I wouldn’t be surprised if he's crazy enough to try it.
In the short term, the invasion will impact Coffee County the most in the pocketbook, the Congressman.
“Depending on how aggressive Putin wants to be, we could see a war in Europe. There actually is a war in Europe now,” he said. “He has 240,000 troops that are one the move now. He probably will be bombing, shelling and trying to overthrow the government in the next day or two. The question is, does he stop there? Probably not, but now we’re waiting to see whether sanctions work. Right now we are working closely with our allies and NATO to make sure he doesn't go beyond where he is now. But I think, unfortunately, the cake is kind of baked in Ukraine.”