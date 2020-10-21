Isaiah 117 House Coffee-Franklin-Grundy County hosted its inaugural golf tournament at WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester Oct. 16 to help raise funds for its transition house for foster children.
The golf tournament was one of several tournaments was hosted in counties in Tennessee and Indiana to raise funds for their respective houses.
According to Program Coordinator Susan Johnson, 24 teams came to play at WillowBrook. “We had so many people in the community come out and support us,” Johnson said. “The event was a success and everyone seemed to enjoy the tournament.”
Johnson added some of the attendees were sponsors who donated various prizes to the winners as well as door prizes.
Isaiah 117 House was founded in 2018 by Ronda Paulson with the purpose of providing a house for children who are being placed into homes by the Department of Child Services. The house will have volunteers who will provide the children clean clothes, toys, blankets and other necessities while DCS staff find a good foster placement. The house is designed for children to stay 24 hours or less.
The Coffee-Franklin-Grundy County expansion was established in Aug. 2019. Johnson said the reason the three counties are grouped as one is because DCS workers work with either Grundy and Franklin County or Grundy and Coffee County, respectively.
Isaiah 117 House Coffee-Franklin-Grundy announced on Sept. 19 that it had purchased property in Monteagle for a future house to be built and held their groundbreaking event and began construction Oct. 9 with OLG Engineering leading the project with Southern Building Group in Murfreesboro partnering.
Johnson said the projected completion of the house is set for spring 2021.
“It has been a wonderful blessing to watch the community get involved and want to help,” Johnson said. “We can’t wait to open our red doors.”
Johnson said there are currently 218 children in the foster care system for the Coffee-Franklin-Grundy county area. If anyone would like to donate materials or labor for the house can contact Johnson at susan@isaiah117house.com or 931-808-7564.