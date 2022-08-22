Isaiah House ribbon cutting

Pictured are the local advisory team and the founders. From left are Sally Graves, Jessica Jernigan, Mary Jo Gallagher, Treasurer; Val Nunley, Team Chair; Tyler McCullough, GC County Trustee; Ronda Paulson, Founder and Executive Director of Isaiah 117 House; Susan Johnson, Program Coordinator; Corey Paulson-Founder and Development Director; Trey Anderson, GC General Sessions Court Judge; Gwynn Meeks Owens, DCS Liason; and Sue Fulmer Not picture is Laurel Stone, Secretary.

 Autumn Creek Photography photo

Isaiah 117 House officially opened their doors Aug. 13 in Grundy County. Due to inclement weather the ceremony portion of the ribbon-cutting was held inside Christ Church in Monteagle. After the ceremony, Bigfoot Adventure provided participants shuttles to the house for the official ribbon-cutting and a tour of the home. There were over 200 in attendance.

“It was an amazing day,” Susan Johnson, Program Coordinator said.