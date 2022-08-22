Pictured are the local advisory team and the founders. From left are Sally Graves, Jessica Jernigan, Mary Jo Gallagher, Treasurer; Val Nunley, Team Chair; Tyler McCullough, GC County Trustee; Ronda Paulson, Founder and Executive Director of Isaiah 117 House; Susan Johnson, Program Coordinator; Corey Paulson-Founder and Development Director; Trey Anderson, GC General Sessions Court Judge; Gwynn Meeks Owens, DCS Liason; and Sue Fulmer Not picture is Laurel Stone, Secretary.
Isaiah 117 House officially opened their doors Aug. 13 in Grundy County. Due to inclement weather the ceremony portion of the ribbon-cutting was held inside Christ Church in Monteagle. After the ceremony, Bigfoot Adventure provided participants shuttles to the house for the official ribbon-cutting and a tour of the home. There were over 200 in attendance.
“It was an amazing day,” Susan Johnson, Program Coordinator said.
Ronda Paulson and husband Corey founded the nonprofit organization with the vision of providing children with a home when they are removed from their parents by DCF. They dreamed of giving these children a safe place with friendly, loving volunteers, an environment with clean clothes, bath toys, healthy snacks, comfy bed, and toys. Instead of cubicles, the traumatized child could see smiles, books, and snuggly blankets.
Since 2020, the organization has expanded from 18 locations to 28 at the end of 2021. Among the five new locations in Tennessee is the brand new house in Monteagle that will serve foster children from Coffee, Franklin and Grundy County.
Isaiah 1:17 says, "Defend the cause of the fatherless."
“I believe that is what God is calling me to do,” Ronda Paulson said of her vision. “I see a home with a girl’s bedroom, a boy’s bedroom, fully stocked bathroom, playroom, nursery, etc. I see a team of volunteers, 2 at a time, on call to greet ‘the least of these’ when they need love most. I see a place always ready to take in the children of this region in their time of need and help with what is inevitably a traumatic transition. I believe this home has the potential to positively affect the children who are coming into custody in ways far beyond what we could ever imagine as well as support the DCS staff of this region.”
For more information about Isaiah 117 House visit isaiah117house.com. Or contact Susan Johnson, Coffee/Franklin/Grundy Program Coordinator, at 931.570.2002.