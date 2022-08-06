Isaiah 117 House door
Photo provided

Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will soon cut the ribbon and officially open their Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County house.

The nonprofit will host a public ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. at 1059 W. Main St., Monteagle. The event will officially open the Isaiah 117 House in Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County and will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials.