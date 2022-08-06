Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will soon cut the ribbon and officially open their Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County house.
The nonprofit will host a public ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. at 1059 W. Main St., Monteagle. The event will officially open the Isaiah 117 House in Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County and will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials.
All who have supported or partnered with Isaiah 117 House Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County are welcome to attend. For more information, visit facebook.com/ Isaiah117CoffeeFranklinGrundy or contact Susan Johnson at 931-570-2002 for more information about the location.
“We are so grateful to this community for their support and for helping to make this dream become a reality for Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County,” said Ronda Paulson, founder, and executive director of Isaiah 117 House. “We encourage everyone – whether you have been in prayer, worked on this project, or have given financially – to be a part of this exciting day. This house will change the story for children who are awaiting foster placement in Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County.”
Coffee/Franklin/Grundy Program Coordinator Susan Johnson added she and the rest of Isaiah 117 House is excited for the home to be open soon to serve children, caseworkers, and foster families.
“It is so hard to believe that this dream is becoming a reality. I have been blessed to watch three communities join together and want better for our children,” Johnson said. “Our children will know that they are loved because of their communities. God has put some amazing people in our path that have made this dream become a reality and blessed this ministry beyond measure. We would not be opening our home if it wasn't for our communities, donors, volunteers and our local advisory team. This is the day that we have all worked for! Now, it's time to live out the mission.”
Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared, and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them.
Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement. Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Virginia. To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com.