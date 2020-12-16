It really is a small world after all. Local residents have shared their Christmas traditions from around the world.
Manchester baker Bella Greenwood said that in her native country of Bulgaria, the bigger day of celebration is on Dec. 24.
“For us, it is exactly the opposite. On (Christmas Eve, badni vecher in Bulgarian) everybody stays home with their families. They don’t go out. It’s a sacred and holy night.”
She explained that the family meal must be vegetarian with a strictly odd numbers of dishes.
“They have to be not even. After they finish the dinner, they leave the table as it is. They don’t take everything away… leave everything for Jesus,” Greenwood said.
Greenwood wasn’t sure why the number of dishes for “holy supper” is seven, nine or 11. The vegetarian menu is because the meal falls at the end of the advent fast.
Gifts are shared during the celebration on Dec. 25.
“We eat, we go out we celebrate. We go to church, the Orthodox Church,” she said.
The Christmas tree is put up at the beginning of the month in Bulgaria, much the same way as here, though Santa is a bit different.
In Bulgaria, especially in the days before the fall of the Communist regime, a figure similar to who we call Santa Claus was known to Bulgarian children as Grandfather Frost.
Grandpa Frost is accompanied by a daughter, Snow maiden. Grandpa Frost has a white beard and red attire like our Santa, yet Snow Maiden or Snow White is a dark haired pretty girl in a white-and-blue dress.
Presumably, the Snow Maiden is an influence from the Soviet Union, which when the nation was a communist state, Christmas and its customs, seen as a religious holiday, were merged into New Year’s.
“They believed it was a religious thing and opposed all religions,” Greenwood said.
With the fall of the Soviet Union and the implementation of a democracy in Bulgaria, Christmas returned.
One of the highlights of the Christmas season is the Christmas Market. Greenwood describes the festival as Oktoberfest, but for Christmas.
“They start the beginning of December and last to New Year’s Eve and a little bit after. It’s beautiful. They (serve) Gluhwein (a German hot mulled wine) and meats, bratwurst and different sausages, pork knuckles, Bulgarian specialties (like one with) ground pork specially seasoned into a loaf and cooked straight on the grill,” she said.
“Shchedryk” is the Ukraine New Year’s song that we come to know as “Carol of the Bells.”
Ukraine native Nataliya Syzonenko, who now lives in Tullahoma, said that Christmas looks very similar in her homeland as here.
“This meal is special, not something you eat every day. After we open Christmas presents and play games,” Syzonenko said.
“After that, everybody is full and happy; we go out,” she said.
If the weather is good, the entire community gathers downtown where there are large Christmas trees, music and performers. Santa Claus, (Father North) and his granddaughter, Snow Maiden is there.
“It’s a time of joy,” Syzonenko said. “A time to be together. We stay there all evening. “
Syzonenko said that Christmas dinner is served with 12 dishes, a reference to the Apostles.
She explained that following the fall of the Soviet Union, Christmas became much more open. Previously, customs were more or less tolerated or adapted to fit the communist ideology, then in the mid-1990s, things opened up and people began to discuss the whys to these traditions.
In Ukraine, for instance, tall Christmas trees are preferred because their loft is symbolic of being higher and closer to God. Saint Nickolas, part religious and part secular, can be either now, based on the preference of the family.
English-native Jane Martin said that Santa is called “Father Christmas” in England.
“Traditional Christmas dinner is usually a turkey but can be a goose. Christmas crackers (a cylinder wrapped in color paper with a snapper inside and toy and paper hat which is pulled to open) are on the table,” she said.
“Christmas pudding is served afterwards as a dessert topped with brandy sauce. At tea time (around 5 p.m.) Christmas cake (fruit cake) will be served which is made a month prior and seasoned with brandy or sherry. The day after Christmas (Dec. 26) is Boxing Day, a tradition that goes back ages. A day in which servants were given gifts by their employer.
Boxing Day is also a public holiday in the United Kingdom.
Tullahoma woman Rupa Blackwell, whose parents emigrated from India in the '70s, said that the Christmas spirit has universal spirit of goodwill.
“Christmas is about love, peace, joy. To me, it’s all the same idea — empathy, community and love. We talk about Christ and what he stood for those ideas cross all cultures,” Blackwell said.
“My parents were born Hindu, and we did a lot of Hindu traditions at home, we still did Christmas,” Blackwell said.
She recalls each year attending the Christmas Eve service at the Baptist church the family attended. Dinner was always lasagna at the Shukla home.
“It was something that we did. It was something that my parents learned to do over time,” she said. “My mom loves putting up her tree. She loves taking the time to put up the tree. We would do it the day after Thanksgiving every year,” she said.
“They saw Christmas through us. Because they didn’t have passed down Christmas tradition, I think they looked at what we enjoyed and focused on that.”
The love of Christmas trees was a tradition that continues with Blackwell. She has seven trees of all different sizes in her home. Each year she picks out an ornament for both her children for the tree. When they start their own family, they’ll then get those ornaments.
“I love the holidays. We do fried chicken on Christmas Eve and give it to Santa. He doesn’t need to have a sugar crash,” Blackwell said.
She makes quiche for Christmas morning, and everyone opens presents.