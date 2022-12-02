The lights were on bright the night before the 66th Tullahoma City Parade as the parade’s grand marshals lit up the city Christmas tree Thursday evening.

To celebrate both the upcoming parade and this year’s grand marshals Louis and Ann Baldwin, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held a grand reception for the long-time Tullahoma residents Thursday night, Dec. 1, at South Jackson Civic Center, sponsored by Rodney’s Auto Body Shop.