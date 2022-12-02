The lights were on bright the night before the 66th Tullahoma City Parade as the parade’s grand marshals lit up the city Christmas tree Thursday evening.
To celebrate both the upcoming parade and this year’s grand marshals Louis and Ann Baldwin, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held a grand reception for the long-time Tullahoma residents Thursday night, Dec. 1, at South Jackson Civic Center, sponsored by Rodney’s Auto Body Shop.
TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley welcomed everyone and said that the night was to honor and celebrate the Baldwins for their contributions to the community.
“Tonight is your night, and we are here to celebrate you,” Nunley said.
Nunley then introduced Greg Gressel, Chairman of South Jackson Civic Center, who thanked Nearest Green Distillers for partnering with the civic center to sponsor the city Christmas tree. Gressel informed everyone in attendance that after the Christmas tree lighting, they could come inside the civic center to enjoy some hot chocolate, cupcakes and to walk the Trees of Christmas, which features over 40 Christmas trees decorated by various local businesses and nonprofit organizations. A portion of the proceeds from the Trees of Christmas will go to the Imagination Library of Coffee County.
“We encourage you to give if you can and enjoy because we know you can,” Gressel said.
Just before the lighting of the tree, Gressel introduced current members of THS Singers and AristoCATS alumni who performed a melody of Christmas songs, which he noted was the first time they had done that for the reception and tree lighting. The melody of songs, which the crowd participated in, included “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” “The Christmas Song,” and finishing off the melody with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
“That was absolutely incredible,” Nunley said. “You all did a fantastic job.”
Trent McNabb of Stan McNabb Automotive said the forecast looked great for the parade and jokingly said if it rained, they will blame it on the Chamber. He then shared that over 100 floats that have registered and said it will be a great parade.
He then invited Louis and Ann to come light the tree while he, and everyone else in attendance, counted them down. The Baldwins then received a surprise gift with the appearance of their daughter and granddaughter. Louis said they flew in from Florida, and had just saw them at Thanksgiving.
“We had no idea,” he said. “So now we have to go home and get their beds ready. It’s just the way it goes.”
Both Louis and Nunley thanked everyone for attending, and Gressel thanked the volunteers who helped assembled the tree.
South Jackson Civic Center third annual “Trees of Christmas” will be open for the rest of the weekend from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, noon to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 2 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. Tickets for admission will be $5 for individuals and $20 for households. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Imagination Library of Coffee County.
Coverage of the 66th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade will be featured in the Wednesday edition of the Tullahoma News.