The Coffee County Fair runs the first week of September with rides and activities for two back to back weekends from Sept. 1-9.
Friday night starts with the opening ceremony and a center ring rodeo at 7 p.m. and a gate admission fee of $10. Saturday will kick off with Solstice performing on the center ring stage at 2 p.m., Zack Top at 3:30 p.m. and 4 on the Floor at 5 p.m. Nashville Star’s Buddy Jewel will take the center ring stage at 7 p.m. later in the evening.
The Fairest of the Fair starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Coffee County Central High School (CCCHS). The Miss Teen Coffee County Contest will take place prior to the Fairest of the Fair at 5:30 p.m. at CCCHS.
The Sunday gates will open at 11 a.m., with rides opening at 1 p.m. By Faith takes the stage at 1 p.m. and the baby shows run by age group at 1-5 p.m. on-site at Coffee County Central High School. Stones River Bluegrass Band will also be performing Sun, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. at the center ring.
The Monday Little Miss Coffee County will take place Mon, Sept. 3, at CCCHS at 6 p.m., while at the fairgrounds the Open Sheep Show is set for 6 p.m. at the livestock barn with the Diesel Run following at 7 p.m. at the track.
Tuesday pageants continue with Junior Miss shows at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at CCCHS. At the livestock barn the Wool and Woolies will start at 5 p.m., followed by the Sheep Show at 6 p.m. Tricky Nicky Tennessee Magic will perform at 7 p.m. at the center ring, as well as strolling around the fairgrounds performing magic from Wednesday to Friday.
For a complete schedule, visit go to manchestertimes.com, and pick up a copy of this year’s fair book at either the Tullahoma News office at 505 Lake Way Place or the Manchester Times office at 300 N. Spring St. in Manchester.