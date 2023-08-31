The Coffee County Fair runs the first week of September with rides and activities for two back to back weekends from Sept. 1-9.

Friday night starts with the opening ceremony and a center ring rodeo at 7 p.m. and a gate admission fee of $10. Saturday will kick off with Solstice performing on the center ring stage at 2 p.m., Zack Top at 3:30 p.m. and 4 on the Floor at 5 p.m. Nashville Star’s Buddy Jewel will take the center ring stage at 7 p.m. later in the evening.

