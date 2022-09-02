Coffee County Fair

Demolition derby. Professional wrestling. Double Farris Wheel. Mud races. Cattle and sheep shows. Beauty pageants and baby shows. The smell of corn dogs and candy apples and the feel of fall in the air. The 165th annual Coffee County Fair begins its exhibition this weekend, running Sept. 3-10 at the fairgrounds in Manchester.

With its theme “Remembering 165 years of yesterdays, embracing visions of tomorrow”, the fair kicked off Saturday morning with opening ceremonies. The ceremony introduced the new Modern Midways carnival that begins this year, operated by Robert Briggs, and include a ribbon cutting ceremony.

