Demolition derby. Professional wrestling. Double Farris Wheel. Mud races. Cattle and sheep shows. Beauty pageants and baby shows. The smell of corn dogs and candy apples and the feel of fall in the air. The 165th annual Coffee County Fair begins its exhibition this weekend, running Sept. 3-10 at the fairgrounds in Manchester.
With its theme “Remembering 165 years of yesterdays, embracing visions of tomorrow”, the fair kicked off Saturday morning with opening ceremonies. The ceremony introduced the new Modern Midways carnival that begins this year, operated by Robert Briggs, and include a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Fair Board President Stewart Little said the group will be bringing back the Sky Wheel, the double Farris Wheel that was once an iconic ride of the fair.
Little, who has been on the fair board for five years, said he decided to involved because of the community. He said that fair provides a place to showcase kid’s exhibits, crops and animals.
“If there weren’t people volunteering, there wouldn’t be a fair,” Little said.
The opening day will be headlined Saturday, Sept. 3 with the Fairest of the Fair contest at the Center Ring as defending Fairest Chandlar Carter will crown this year’s winner.
Sunday will feature baby and toddler shows with classifications running from 1-6 p.m. The night will be topped off at Center Ring by The Stones River Bluegrass Band.
Monday will feature an afternoon tractor pull at 1 p.m. at the track while Little Miss Coffee will take stage at Center Ring at 6 p.m. The sheep show will also begin at 6 p.m. at the Livestock Barn.
Tuesday will be highlighted in the evening by the Junior Miss Coffee contests with classifications at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday will begin with Senior Citizens Day at Center Ring at 9 a.m. There will Nick’s Kids shows at beginning at 5 p.m. at Center Ring. Meanwhile, the mini rods will run at the track at 7 p.m. The open dairy show is at 6 p.m. at the livestock barn.
Thursday will see some hard-hitting action as Southern States Wrestling will have a meet-and-greet at 5:15 p.m. at Center Ring featuring Super Star Bill Dundee. The wrestling show begins at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the demolition derby will be held at the same time at the track.
Friday will be youth field day beginning at 9 a.m. at Center Ring with the school Olympics with events like sack races and tug-of-war. The day contains numerous events including an ice cream eating contest at 2 p.m. and a beard and mullet contest at 5 p.m. The Brandon Davis performance will top off the night at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10 will see numerous activities including things like a watermelon eating contest at 2 p.m., and rooster crowing contest at 4 p.m. Mud races will be featured at the track at 7 p.m.