Football season is only a day away, but fans will need to get their tickets in advance before heading to Wilkins Stadium this Thursday for Tullahoma’s first game of the year against Shelbyville.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will need to pre-purchase their tickets today and Thursday as they will not be sold at the box office for the first two games of the year. THS will only allow 1,946 fans into the bleachers.
This move comes in accordance with the TSSAA regulations that were passed unanimously on July 23. During that meeting held at Siegel High School, the TSSAA asked schools to limit fan attendance into contests in order to allow for adequate social distancing. The TSSAA recommended having one-fourth or one-third of regular capacity.
Students were able to buy their tickets on Monday, while football, cheerleader and band parents were able to buy tickets on Tuesday. Tickets are now on sale to the general public and will be available Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in front of the high school. Tickets are $7.
Like the first game against Shelbyville, Tullahoma will not be selling tickets at the gate for the Aug. 28 Coffee Pot matchup. Tickets will presold for Tullahoma’s home games against Spring Hill (Sept. 18), Nolnesville (Oct. 2) and Giles County (Oct. 23). The high school will make the decision closer to those dates if remaining tickets will be sold at the football games.
Kickoff for this Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.