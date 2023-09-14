The string of lights in the night sky spotted by scores of middle Tennessee residents recently is not an impending alien invasion but instead is the advent of what will be worldwide internet connectivity.

The lights reported by numerous local residents over the past weeks are part of the Starlink Satellite train which is part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX program which has been aggressively launching the communication satellites into orbit. Thus far over 4,000 and counting have been deployed and are into a shallow space orbit, already providing connectivity for many.

