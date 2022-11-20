2A - Jack Daniel.jpg

Limited edition 2022 Special Release features new 100% malted barley grain bill from the Jack Daniel Distillery – the first whiskey of its kind from Lynchburg

For the first time in its storied history, the Jack Daniel Distillery is introducing a 100% malted barley grain bill with the new Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks. The 2022 limited edition Special Release features American Single Malt Whiskey twice barreled and bottled straight from sherry casks at 106.1 - 107.8 proof.