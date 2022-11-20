Limited edition 2022 Special Release features new 100% malted barley grain bill from the Jack Daniel Distillery – the first whiskey of its kind from Lynchburg
For the first time in its storied history, the Jack Daniel Distillery is introducing a 100% malted barley grain bill with the new Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks. The 2022 limited edition Special Release features American Single Malt Whiskey twice barreled and bottled straight from sherry casks at 106.1 - 107.8 proof.
Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt begins with 100% malted barley that is ground, fermented and distilled in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The whiskey passes through Jack Daniel’s traditional charcoal mellowing process and is then matured in new, charred American white oak barrels for at least four years. It is then finished for an additional two years in the finest quality Spanish Oloroso sherry casks from the Antonio Paez Lobato Cooperage before bottling at cask proof.
“Our Special Release series highlights our ongoing innovations and exceptional whiskeys from the Jack Daniel Distillery, and I’m excited to share this expression as our team set out to craft an American Single Malt that’s uniquely Jack Daniel’s,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “The combination of maturing in oak barrels and finishing in sherry casks produces incredible complexity and provides a full-bodied and sophisticated whiskey experience. We’ve never crafted a whiskey like this in Lynchburg and can’t wait to share it with our friends.”
The Special Release American Single Malt Whiskey has an aroma of soft oak, fruit and cocoa. Flavors of caramel and vanilla are complemented by notes of chocolate-covered nuts and berries, with a subtle sherry finish.
Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt will be available nationwide in limited quantities beginning in November at $70 for a 700 ml size.
Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.