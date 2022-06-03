After information of the Cow Feeder program being phased out made its way around Lynchburg, Jack Daniel’s Distillery’s GM Larry Combs met with many of his employees that also farm and haul slop and other community members. After learning a lot on how to move forward, the distillery has decided to continue the slop program in a different way.
“Nothing works out exactly how you want them to work,” Combs said. “We spent the last couple of weeks talking to our employees and our community. Some of the ideas we had that we thought were good ideas, we learned weren’t.”
They have come to the compromise that they will continue the slop program as it is for the next two years until the new anaerobic digester plant comes on line. There is a minimum amount that the plant will need to function, so once the plant is functioning, the amount of slop available to farmers will be substantially less. The distillery is slated for expansion, with the JD II plant expected to match the output of the original. Once the expansion is done after another eighteen months and both distilleries are running, the amount of available slop will pop back up to about 70% of the current numbers, continuing to support the Cow Feeder Program.
A by-product of the digester plant is a liquid fertilizer, enough to apply to up to 40,000 acres that the distillery intends to give to local farmers for free, at least for the first several years.
Another ‘by-product’ of the ongoing discussions that Combs has been having in the community was the realization that the distillery and the farmers need to have a better line of communication.
“We need to do this more,” Combs said. “We need to get together once or twice a year and have these conversations since our production planning process can swing pretty significantly. We can do a better job of sharing more of that information and then having the discussion of how together we can make that work best.”