The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey as the newest member of its Single Barrel Collection. Available now across the U.S., Jack Daniel’s Barrel Proof Rye is bottled straight from the barrel and offered at proof points ranging between 125 and 145.

Jack Daniel’s Rye Whiskey has a grain bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley and is charcoal mellowed before aging in new, handmade American white oak barrels. Only specially selected barrels aged at the highest reaches of barrelhouses and producing whiskey with deeper colors and flavors are selected for the Single Barrel Collection.

