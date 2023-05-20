The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey as the newest member of its Single Barrel Collection. Available now across the U.S., Jack Daniel’s Barrel Proof Rye is bottled straight from the barrel and offered at proof points ranging between 125 and 145.
Jack Daniel’s Rye Whiskey has a grain bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley and is charcoal mellowed before aging in new, handmade American white oak barrels. Only specially selected barrels aged at the highest reaches of barrelhouses and producing whiskey with deeper colors and flavors are selected for the Single Barrel Collection.
“The combination of our unique rye grain bill and barrel house locations make for a special rye whiskey that perfectly balances bold and smooth,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “We’ve offered our rye whiskey at barrel strength through special limited releases in the past, and the responses from the whiskey community have been overwhelmingly positive. Now we’re excited to have our Barrel Proof Rye as a permanent part of our whiskey offerings to give even more of our friends a chance to try this special expression.”
Jack Daniel’s Barrel Proof Rye has a complex aroma of rich caramel and toasted subtle fruit. Although every barrel is slightly different, each offers a great intensity and complexity with a peppery rye finish.
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye is available in 750mL bottles across the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $59.99.
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection includes Single Barrel Select, Single Barrel Barrel Proof, Single Barrel Rye, and now Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye. Jack Daniel’s Barrel Proof Rye is also available through the Personal Collection Program. For more information, visit www.jackdaniels.com.