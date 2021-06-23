The Jack Daniel Distillery has officially renamed Barrel House 114 the “George Green Barrel House” in honor of Nathan “Nearest” Green’s son, George, and the extended Green family.
Nearest Green was Jack Daniel’s first head stiller (called ‘master distiller’ today) and descendants of the Green family were on hand in Lynchburg for the official dedication ceremony. The George Green Barrel House is the oldest and most prominent barrel house on the distillery grounds, and where more than 300,000 friends visit every year as they take the guided tour.
Since the days of Nearest and George, seven generations of the Green family have worked at the distillery, including brother and sisters Debbie Staples, Jackie Hardin and Jerome Vance, who are current employees.