The Jack Daniel Distillery has revealed the latest expressions in its Distillery Series line of experimental whiskeys, formerly known as the Tennessee Tasters’ Selection. Specially selected by husband and wife team Josh and Lexie Phillips, Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series selection #8 is a Toasted Maple Barrel Rye and selection #9 is a Toasted Barrel Finished Rye.
“At Jack Daniel’s, we take pride in controlling every aspect of the whiskey making process, from cultivating our own yeast to crafting our own barrels. Having the Jack Daniel Cooperage gives us an unmatched ability to experiment with specifications to see how different materials and techniques can impart new flavors and aromas,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “These two barrel-finished rye whiskeys are a result of that experimentation process, and we think they stand out as truly unique offerings that reflect the spirit of craft and innovation we have here at the Jack Daniel Distillery.”
Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Toasted Barrel Finished Rye is a Straight Tennessee Rye Whiskey originally barreled Summer 2014 and then rebarreled in high-toast, no char oak barrels in October 2019. Toasted Barrel Finished Rye is bottled at 101 proof (50.5% abv) and has notes of caramel and toasted oak with layers of rye spice, molasses, and dark chocolate imparting a full body mouth feel.
Toasted Maple Barrel Rye – Selected by Taster Josh Phillips
Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Toasted Maple Barrel Rye is a Straight Tennessee Rye Whiskey originally barreled in March 2017 then finished in high-toast, no char maple barrels in September 2021. Toasted Maple Barrel Rye is bottled at 101 proof (50.5% abv) and features a sweet aroma of honey and vanilla with notes of maple, raisins, pralines, and butterscotch with a lasting finish of toasted marshmallow.
Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Toasted Barrel Finished Rye and Toasted Maple Barrel Rye will be available in 375ml bottles for a SRP of $41.99 after tax beginning in September at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery and in select stores in Tennessee.