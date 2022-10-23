The Jack Daniel Distillery has revealed the latest expressions in its Distillery Series line of experimental whiskeys, formerly known as the Tennessee Tasters’ Selection. Specially selected by husband and wife team Josh and Lexie Phillips, Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series selection #8 is a Toasted Maple Barrel Rye and selection #9 is a Toasted Barrel Finished Rye.

“At Jack Daniel’s, we take pride in controlling every aspect of the whiskey making process, from cultivating our own yeast to crafting our own barrels. Having the Jack Daniel Cooperage gives us an unmatched ability to experiment with specifications to see how different materials and techniques can impart new flavors and aromas,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “These two barrel-finished rye whiskeys are a result of that experimentation process, and we think they stand out as truly unique offerings that reflect the spirit of craft and innovation we have here at the Jack Daniel Distillery.”