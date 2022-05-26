A centuries-old tradition of providing byproducts from its distillery to local cow famers may be coming to an end.
On Thursday, May 19, Jack Daniel Distillery began to hand out letters on Slop Hill to farmers picking up slop, letting them know of the Distillery’s decision to phase out the Feeder Cow Program. Historical documents describing the distillery (along with others in the area at the time) providing spent grain to farmers go as far back as 1876.
According to the letter signed by Larry Combs, Jack Daniel Distillery General Manager, Jack Daniel’s has been able to assist around 100 farmers within a 25-mile radius with distilling byproducts to be used as feed for their farm animals.
“As we have continued to increase capacity at the distillery to meet the world’s demand for Tennessee Whiskey, we have had to look at alternate and environmentally sustainable options for the end use of these byproducts,” the letter states.
The Distillery recently entered into a partnership with 3 Rivers Energy, based in Ohio, a green energy technology provider. The letter says, “Through this partnership and the utilization of an anaerobic digester plant, we will be creating enough renewable natural gas to support up to 10,000 houses in the community and improve the water quality of the watershed while creating up to 10 new jobs.”
The anaerobic digester plant will be “coming online” in the fall of next year and the Feeder Cow program will be slowly phased out over the next two years.
A meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at the Jack Daniel’s Employee Resource Center located at 1611 Fayetteville Highway.
“We look forward to seeing you at our meeting, having an open dialogue and working together in the coming months,” the letter reads.