Dr. Megan Hardy

Jack T. Farrar Elementary School is excited to welcome a Tullahoma graduate to the pond, as Dr. Megan Hardy has been introduced as the assistant principal for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

“I am so excited about this opportunity,” said Dr. Hardy. “I am most excited about the fact that I am returning to Tullahoma, where I was born and raised. I had so many great teachers here in TCS, and I am thrilled to be getting the chance to invest in the students at Jack T. Farrar Elementary.”

