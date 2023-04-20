Jack T. Farrar Elementary School is excited to welcome a Tullahoma graduate to the pond, as Dr. Megan Hardy has been introduced as the assistant principal for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
“I am so excited about this opportunity,” said Dr. Hardy. “I am most excited about the fact that I am returning to Tullahoma, where I was born and raised. I had so many great teachers here in TCS, and I am thrilled to be getting the chance to invest in the students at Jack T. Farrar Elementary.”
Hardy, who graduated from Tullahoma High School in 2010, began her teaching career at Moore County High School in 2014. Following her time in Lynchburg, she moved to Coffee County Central High School, where she has served as an assistant principal since 2018.
“I am so delighted to have Dr. Hardy join the pond,” said Jack T. Farrar Principal Travis Moore. “I’m looking forward to working with her and to her bringing her dedication and enthusiasm to the staff, students and families at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School.”
TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens echoed Moore’s statement and said she thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Dr. Hardy during the interview process.
“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Hardy to Tullahoma City Schools,” Dr. Stephens said. “Dr. Hardy’s excitement and passion for teaching and learning is palpable. It is evident she has a real talent for supporting teachers as they strive to create motivating lessons where the unique needs of learners are met. I am so excited to have her join us in TCS.”
During a special-called meeting in February, the TCS Board of Education unanimously approved the addition of five new positions for the 2023-24 school year. Included in those roles is ensuring that each of the four TCS elementary schools has an assistant principal. Jill Kimzey has been named the assistant principal at East Lincoln Elementary School, Sandy Klonaris is joining Robert E. Lee Elementary School and Bethany McKee has been introduced as the assistant principal at Bel-Aire Elementary School. With Dr. Hardy’s hiring, all TCS elementary schools have an assistant principal in place.
The Board of Education additionally approved a full-time CTE Director at Tullahoma High School. Jessie Kinsey, who currently serves as CTE Director and an assistant principal at THS, will take over the full-time CTE Director role. That move will require THS to also hire a new assistant principal for the upcoming school year.
“These school-level leadership roles are needed in light of the varied needs of students, staff members and families, the important role of instructional leadership in the educational journey of our students and ensuring a safe environment for all,” Dr. Stephens said.