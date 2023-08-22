After months of construction, Jackson Street now has three new traffic signals at Grundy, Lincoln and Lauderdale streets, but more work is still to be done.

Earlier this spring, Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) began work on replacing the over 40 year old traffic signals at the intersections of Jackson Street at West Lauderdale, West Lincoln and West Grundy streets. The $1.2 million project was previously approved by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman in December 2021, with S&W Contracting’s bid being approved. All of the city’s traffic signals are owned and maintained by TUA, meanwhile the city finances ongoing maintenance for the lights through an annual fee paid to TUA.

