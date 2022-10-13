Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin came before a special call Budget and Finance Committee meeting Thursday, Oct. 6 to request an emergency budget amendment that would allow him to pay his corrections officers more competitive wages.
Partin informed the committee that he had hit what could be called a breaking point with the lack of staff at the jail. Road deputies and investigation personnel, he said, are at functional levels.
As a whole, there is a widespread shortage of corrections officers. Locally, the number of staff fluctuates, so up until recently the situation was difficult but bearable until the bottom fell out.
“This is a safety issue. It takes manpower to guard these dangerous individuals,” Partin said. “Last week, my (administration) staff met me at the door at that particular time, we were drastically low with employees, so low I had to notify the state.”
Partin said that the pay increases that the county funded (in last year’s and the 2018 budgets) helped stem the bleeding of officers to the city forces, but now with neighboring counties having new sheriffs and new county mayors, the pay in adjacent counties has begun to lure away corrections officers.
Warren County has bumped its corrections pay to $18.15 per hour starting and experienced officers to $19.56
In 2018, when Partin was elected, correction officers starting pay was $12.22 per hour. Currently the county pay is $14.03 starting. Correction officers in their probation period were making $12.22 per hour. After training they would be bumped to the $14.03. Over the last few months, he had to flip to the $14.03 from the beginning.
“I feel that we’ve been very successful being bean-counters. I was not prepared to have a 400-bed jail or to be outdone in pay by Grundy, Cannon and Moore County,” he said.
Partin noted that in the leaving officers’ exit interviews, those employees said that they loved working for Coffee County Sheriff Department, but with the insurance premium increase looming in the spring, $20 per hour pay is hard to turn down.
If the jail staff gets too low, the county will have to move inmates to be housed in surrounding counties for a cost of $41 per day, per inmate, plus the expense and added strain on staffing of having to transport them.
Partin said that at one point the jail staff was right at the full 65 positions. Forty-four is the official minimum number of personnel on staff, but Partin said that it is impossible to run the jail, run transports and serve all the medical needs at 44.
“I have pulled everybody in. All of my sergeants have been put on shifts. Anyone that has done any special job with the jail,” Partin said.
Partin said that during his first term, he worked out how to eliminate 22 positions and save the county $500,000 per year.
Unlike the old jail that could be run with two staff back in the 80s, the current jail requires a bare minimum of seven jailers per shift, but should ideally be run with 25 per shift.
Since July, 21 officers total have left. Two have left to Grundy County.
The commission supported Partin’s pay increases, but declined to amend the budget at this point in the year.
Commissioner Joey Hobbs, while pledging his support to paying people what they deserve, noted that Budget and Finance does not set the pay rate for elected officials’ staff. The committee and then the full commission, rather, holds the purse strings that allocate the fund for his budgets, including payroll.
While this year’s budget funds the payroll for 65 people at the lower rate, Partin could pay his reduced workforce more for several months before getting into the red.
Hobbs suggested waiting until the tank’s empty before topping off the tank.
“This is like asking us to pledge money to something that you may not use,” Hobbs said. “I’d rather look at it when we need it.”
“The money is there for you to do whatever you want to do,” he said. “We’ve had this fight in Budget and Finance for four years (department heads coming to committee for raises). We have a new cycle with new folks, … it is my intent … was to put the money in your hands in the department and each year, you come back with a different figure for whatever you have to do to be successful.”
Hobbs said that Budget and Finance should not be micromanaging what you pay your employees per hour.
One additional detail is a signed letter of agreement between the sheriff and the mayor’s office that the department can’t go over an agreed amount. Once the department hits that cap, the funds stop and Partin will have to return to Budget and Finance for a request for additional pay.
Members of Budget and Finance first made a motion to amend that letter of agreement, but then made an informal agreement to suspend that motion, with the tacit agreement that the funds would be available if Partin grants his staff the bump to $18.20 starting pay. None of the members of Budget and Finance objected on principle to Partin giving the raises that will amount to $6,300 per year for employee.