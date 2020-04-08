The county has voted to outsource food service at the Coffee County Jail to help save money.
During the March 17 Budget and Finance meeting, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department’s Chief Deputy Frank Watkins and Sheriff Chad Partin met with committee members to begin outsourcing their food service for the jail in the coming months.
Watkins said they created the proposal in February and have had three companies bid for the contract. The companies have visited the jail to look over the kitchen and equipment to help create a proposal based on the average daily population of the jail. Watkins said the proposal was created in a tier format where they would pay based on the population of the jail in the month instead of a flat rate for the year.
Watkins said they were waiting to present the idea in July but decided to do it sooner due to being short on staff.
“We wanted to save this until July but we are short one person in our food service. We only have two full-time and its taxing them to death trying to it sustained with two people,” Watkins said.
There are currently three companies that are bidding on the contract. According to Watkins, with the current jail population sitting between 320 and 330, the cost amounts per meal of the three companies were $1.20 per meal, $1.33 per meal and $1.41 per meal. The sheriff’s department sent a scan of information about the jail population for 18 months to help figure out the cost of the meals per inmate.
Currently, the jail is at $1.12 per meal with its current food service but made note that it could be a little more as payroll was not in the calculations. The prices from the three companies include payroll in the calculations for the meals as they would absorb the current pay and the staff would no longer be considered county employees. Watkins said if payroll was added into the jail’s current cost per meal, it would be closer to $1.50 per meal.
Watkins asked Budget and Finance to start enacting this as a transition into where the contract will be signed after July. When asked what the company will take over and be responsible for, Watkins said it will be everything from the food and equipment to the insurance. The county will maintain the equipment, the mixers, flat-tops and stoves, but the company will be responsible for the wearable items.
When asked about how long the contract would be, Watkins said it would be like their other three year contracts with one year extensions.
“They asked for that to be in there and I can see where they would do that because the prices today could change in a year,” said Watkins of a part of the contract addressing price fluctuations of supplies.
Watkins said they hope to see significant savings but they will not know until a year into it.
Partin said the biggest benefits to outsourcing the food service is the HR side and the company’s buying power. Partin said it would be like when the jail contracted out medical and it was a major benefit for them.
“They specialize in correctional type settings. So, right now if we have someone go down with coronavirus that works in our kitchen and is quarantined at home, I don’t have anybody body else to pull in to take over. Under this setting, this company can pull employees from another jail and transfer them in to help cover our jail. That’s a big advantage to have and we have to keep feeding the inmates no matter what’s going on,” said Partin.
Partin admitted he’s nervous about the deal but he’s excited because it’s new to them and has heard high praise from other jails who have done something similar to them.
The committee made the motion and passed to authorize the jail to do the transition.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.