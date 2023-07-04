Jail new tech.JPG

Sgt. Tristan Reed Scott Collins and Chief Deputy Frank Watkins look over the display of Watkins’ body scan. 

 John Coffelt photo

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department recently purchased a body scanner using funds from a non-matching federal grant that will help limit contraband introduced to the jail population.

The grant is connected to COVID-relief dollars, yet the scanner is an approved purchase as a tool that reduces close contact between intake officers and inmates.