Vehicles with specialty compression brakes or mechanical exhaust devices that aid in deceleration or braking may now be ticketed by the Tullahoma Police Department, after a new ordinance was passed by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In March, the city board passed on second and final reading an ordinance that prohibits the practice of “jake-braking” within the city limits after area residents complained of loud noise at night.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the city has an existing noise ordinance that prohibits “unreasonably loud, raucous, disturbing, or unnecessary noises” that can disturb residents and neighborhoods, but complaints from residents in the Wilson Avenue area prompted city leaders to craft a new ordinance to better serve their interests and keep the noise level down.
Ordinance No. 1573 amends Section 303 (noise control, generally) of Title 11 of the Tullahoma Municipal Code in order to specifically prohibit “jake-braking.”
“Jake-braking” is generally defined to reference a specific type of brake most commonly used in tractor trailer trucks, though other vehicles can install such devices in order to alter the braking mechanisms to certain specifications.
Upon approval, signage would be installed in order to notify drivers that this type of activity is prohibited within the city limits.
Tullahoma is not the only community in the area that has taken this step. Decherd in Franklin County also has prohibitions on “jake-braking,” and signs indicating such prohibitions can be seen by drivers as they enter the community near North Middle School.