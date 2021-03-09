A Normandy teen has accomplished the American Heritage Girls’ highest achievement, earning the Distinguished Stars & Stripes Award while helping the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.
Cheyenne M. Janosek, 17, was conferred the honor by the American Heritage Girls after completing a wide array of tasks to become eligible for the award. Along with the long list requirements Janosek completed, she did her major service project for the Tullahoma Animal Shelter by making new beds for the shelter using recycled tires with cushions provided for each one.
Along with the beds, she refurbished a bench for visitors to sit and play with the animals and provided play stations for the dogs using repurposed tires. In all, the project commanded 304 hours of her time with 259 volunteer hours, 13 supervisory hours and 32 hours for herself.
In addition to the extensive work at the local animal shelter, Janosek had to earn 16 merit badges; hold a leadership position in the troop for a minimum of six months; plan, develop and provide leadership to others in an 100-plus hour service project; write a life ambition and spiritual walk essay and resume; receive at least three letter of reference and pass a board of review. Those were preliminary requirements above and beyond her work with the animal shelter project.
Along with her work with the American Heritage Girls, she has served as assistant leader of the Pathfinder group; received the Four Star Recipient religious award and the Presidential Gold Service Award for service to the community. A member of the Grace Baptist Church, Troop TN9612, she is the 724th girl national, and the 53rd in Tennessee to earn the prestigious Stars & Stripes Award.
Janosek will be recognized in a Court of Honor ceremony at Grace Baptist Church at a later date. She attends Gateway Christian High School where she in the senior class of 2021. She is the daughter of Robert and Connie Janosek of Normandy.
The American Heritage Girls, Ind., is the premiere national character development organization for young women, ages 5-18 that embraces Christian values and encourages family involvement.