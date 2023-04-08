Jazz on Jackson returns to the stage at South Jackson Performing Arts Center for National Jazz Day on April 30 with the Cayolle/Stevens Jazz Group.
The Cayolle/Stevens Jazz Group consists of pianist/composer Michael Jefry Stevens, Brian “Breeze” Cayolle on saxophone, Renardo Ward on drums and Jonathan Wires on bass/acoustic.
The Cayolle/Stevens Group developed in Memphis between a meeting with Stevens, a New Orleans musician, and Cayolle, a New York musician, at a local gig at the Peabody Hotel in 2005. The group says they bridge two of the most vital musical centers in the world: New Orleans and New York City.
Tickets will be $20 for general admission. According to South Jackson Chairman Greg Gressel, there will be special opportunities to view the band as if they were in a jazz club with the side and backstage tables of one’s party. Tables will be limited to a party of two, four or six members only. Tickets for tables are $70 for a table for two, $110 for a table of four and $160 for a table of six.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity we have, and they are very limited,” Gressel said. “Enjoy an evening with us that is celebrating jazz and have that feel of a jazz club.”
To reserve a table, call the box office at 931-455-5321. Tables will include choice of wines and a charcuterie board exclusively to the private table. A limited number of tables are available.
For more information about the show and tickets, call 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.
About the Cayolle/Stevens Jazz Group
Saxophonist/Clarinet Master/Singer Brian "Breeze" Cayolle is deeply rooted in the jazz, blues, R&B, and Rock 'n Roll traditions of his native New Orleans and his adopted home of Memphis. His talents have taken him around the world, igniting crowds to standing ovations from the Montreux Jazz Festival to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Breeze studied music at the University of New Orleans and honed his craft in the clubs of the Crescent City. He has performed with many of the finest artists including: Allen Toussaint, Elvis Costello, Stevie Ray Vaugh, Leon Russell, Gatemouth Brown, C.J. Chenier, Bonnie Raitt and Billy Joel. Cayole has also appeared in HBO's “Treme” and on late night with Conan O'Brien.
Pianist, Composer and “Steinway Artist,” Michael Jefry Stevens has been active on the international jazz scene for the past four decades. Michael has performed and recorded extensively with many of the top names in Jazz including Dave Liebman, Oliver Lake, Dave Douglas, Leo Smith, Matt Wilson, Han Bennink, Mark Feldman, Steve Wilson, Dakota Staton, Charles Moffett Sr., George Schuller, Dame Evelyn Glennie and many others. Michael has released over 100 albums of his original music and composed over 400 original musical works. He currently teaches jazz piano composition, improvisation and jazz theory at Eastern Tennessee State University.
Renardo Ward is a Jazz Ambassador, local first-call musician and instructor at the Memphis Drum Shop School of Percussion. He has performed with jazz masters Donald Brown, George Coleman, Frank Foster, Milt Jackson, Cyrus Chestnut, Sonny Fortune, Joe Lovano, Slide Hampton, Kirk Whalum, James Williams and has been featured with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.
Jonathan A. Wires is a jazz bassist, composer, and educator. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Music from the University of Memphis and a Master's in jazz studies from Middle Tennessee State University, where he currently teaches. Wires has been recorded on over 30 records ranging from rock, jazz, folk, to classically influenced music. He has performed with a variety of artists including Alvin Fielder, Jeff Coffin, Cassandra Wilson, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Calvin Newborn and many others.