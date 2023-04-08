5A - Jazz on jackson group.jpg

The Cayolle/Stevens Jazz Group is set to take the stage at South Jackson Performing Arts Center for “Jazz on Jackson” for National Jazz Day. From left are Renardo Ward, Michael Jefry Stevens, Jonathan Wires and Brian “Breeze” Cayolle.

Jazz on Jackson returns to the stage at South Jackson Performing Arts Center for National Jazz Day on April 30 with the Cayolle/Stevens Jazz Group.

The Cayolle/Stevens Jazz Group consists of pianist/composer Michael Jefry Stevens, Brian “Breeze” Cayolle on saxophone, Renardo Ward on drums and Jonathan Wires on bass/acoustic.

