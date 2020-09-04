A man told police he was run down by a Jeep following a road rage incident on Cedar Lane.
The victim thinks he knows the identity of the person driving the Jeep, and there are plans for a photo lineup as the investigation continues. The man who was hit told police he and his brother were traveling down Cedar Lane when the Jeep came across the center-line, causing them to swerve and wreck.
The witness said the Jeep wheeled around into a parking lot and swerved at the driver’s brother who had gotten out of their vehicle to question what had caused him to nearly hit them head on.
“He (the victim) had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit,” the police report reads, noting after that, the Jeep allegedly came back around for another pass. “This time he hit (the victim) with his bumper on his left knee and foot.”
Police made contact with the suspect some time later and found him to be unsteady on his feet and smelling of alcoholic beverage. However, the suspect, upon arrival at his home for questioning, maintained his Jeep had not left the driveway all evening.