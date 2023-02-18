For the third consecutive year, Tullahoma High School freshman Joaquin Tenaglia Canut has been honored as one of the brightest students in the world by the John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).
This year’s honor comes after Joaquin put together an exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test or a similar assessment taken as part of the CTY talent search. The Center for Talented Youth uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students worldwide to help provide a clear picture of their academic abilities.
In total, more than 15,300 students from 76 countries joined CTY in the 2021-22 Talent Search year. Less than 27 percent of those participants qualified for the Center for Talented Youth ceremony, receiving either high or grand honors based on their test scores.
“To receive this honor once is incredible enough, but three straight years is absolutely astonishing,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “I am proud of the hard work and dedication that Joaquin has shown to his academics. I am thrilled about his accomplishments and cannot wait to see what the future holds for him.”
This year marked the second virtual ceremony for the CTY. Honorees' family and friends from around the world joined the celebration, which included congratulatory remarks, a photo booth, a social wall, and live informational breakout sessions.
"This is not just recognition of our students' success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far,” said CTY Executive Director Dr. Amy Shelton. “It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things in their communities and in the world."
Honorees also qualified for CTY's Online and On-Campus Summer Programs. CTY offers more than 250 online courses for advanced students grades 2-12 in subjects including mathematics, computer programming, chemistry, physics, reading, and writing. CTY will also host two on-campus summer course sessions at sites across the U.S. this year, including Johns Hopkins University, Loyola Marymount University, and the University of California Santa Cruz.
Visit cty.jhu.edu to read more about the John Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth.