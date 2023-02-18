2A - Joaquin Tenaglia Canut.jpg

For the third consecutive year, Tullahoma High School freshman Joaquin Tenaglia Canut has been honored as one of the brightest students in the world by the John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).

This year’s honor comes after Joaquin put together an exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test or a similar assessment taken as part of the CTY talent search. The Center for Talented Youth uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students worldwide to help provide a clear picture of their academic abilities.

