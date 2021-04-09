Joe Orr & Associates is proud to announce their 2020 Office Award Winners. The following local agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed in 2020.
Teresa Young (President’s Club - Platinum)
Brian “BB” Brown (Chairman’s Club)
Jenny Orr (Chairman’s Club)
Pam Carver (Ambassador Club)
Renee’ Keene (Ambassador Club)
Charlie Gonzales (Executive Club)
Jessica London (Executive Club)
Mike Winton (Executive Club)
Tracy Sergeant (Executive Club)
Carmen Wolfe (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
Ellen Cartwright (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
Glenn Newton (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
Pand Schmiede (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to adapt to the various challenges of 2020 and continue to offer exceptional service to their clients.”
Joe Orr & Associates is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates, please contact Joe Orr at 931-455-0555 or ORRJOE@REALTRACS.COM.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has grown steadily since Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, launched the company’s franchise division in 2001. The affiliate division was created to offer a business model for franchisee ownership candidates described as “a clearly defined operating system for marketing and managing a real estate business.” Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. announced its first affiliate in 2002, was ranked as one of the top traditional residential real estate franchises in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 and was identified in 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of the top U.S. franchises for owner satisfaction. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has offices serving over 350 markets in 41 states. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit WeichertFranchise.com.