A man faces felony assault charges after he allegedly stabbed another man inside a car.
The suspect, Morgan Lee Johnson, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, a crime that carries three to six years in jail. Investigators from the Tullahoma Police Department were called to the scene on Gentry Street and were told the assault took place near Ada Ferrell Apartments. When they arrived, lawmen found the victim sitting on a porch outside a residence, suffering from a stab wound to his side. He was later taken to Vanderbilt Harton for treatment.
During interviews at the scene, a witness told police that Johnson and the victim were riding together in a vehicle and that Johnson was having an argument with a female over the phone. At some point, Johnson reportedly threw the phone and struck the car window. Johnson was told not to throw the phone, reportedly prompting him to demand the car be pulled over.
“Mr. Johnson put his arms around the victim’s neck and held a knife to his throat,” the witness told police, noting the victim was pulled away from Johnson’s grasp by a third person but the knife-wielding suspect was still able to swing the blade. “He took the knife and stabbed the victim in the right side and jumped out of the car and ran.”