Linda Periut Johnson has officially announced her candidacy for alderman of Tullahoma.
Johnson, a longtime resident of Tullahoma, said in her announcement that she would “defend the rights of EVERY citizen, regardless of political party.”
Johnson served as the director of finance and administration for the Duck River Agency for 10 years, as well as working for Lakeway Publishers, Inc., parent company of The Tullahoma News and Manchester Times, in multiple capacities from 2002 to 2009. Her roles with Lakeway included stints as a business reporter for The News and Editor of the Manchester Times.
She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in business administration with Tennessee Tech University and is the owner and CEO or Neal Creek Retreat, a Christian-based retreat currently under construction.
Johnson said she feels like life has prepared her for a position as alderman, and she feels called to do it.
“I just want to help out the community and give back to the community,” she said. “I want to just make a difference in the little way that I can here”
Johnson has been a notary public for 12 years and describes herself as a supporter of Life Choices Pregnancy counseling centers and the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, the latter of which she served as a board member in 2019.
Johnson said she is very interested in politics and feels like it’s important to take note of it, as it deals with taxpayer money and passing laws.
“That’s important, to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money,” she said, noting that she does have the financial background to bring to the table.
Johnson said an issue she would like to tackle as an alderman is abundance of property not being properly maintained in the community.
“There’s houses that look like meth houses just driving around my roads,” she said. “Clearly the codes aren’t being kept up.
“I would like to see if it’s an issue of there’s not enough codes enforcement people or if there needs to be some kind of fund set aside to help people with their property, because I understand people who are elderly or don’t have a lot of money can’t hire people—I think there needs to be some help for them, like maybe a public service fund to help people who can’t do it or a charity or nonprofit could get started.”
She added she wants to see Tullahoma be a place where people are proud to live.
Johnson said she wanted to announce her candidacy early in case anyone would like to learn more about her or donate to her campaign. Additionally, she said she wanted people to know that she was fair.
“I believe in honesty and truth and just representing people no matter what political party they are, because as aldermen you do represent everyone,” she said. “Whenever it comes to law and equal protection under the law, equal rights under the law, it shouldn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican or Independent or whatever, you should uphold the rights of everyone.
“I just feel like all the things that I’ve done have prepared me to serve in that capacity. I’ve worked in the financial field; I’ve worked in administrative positions; I’ve worked really hard at certain things. I just feel like it’s time for me to step into a role like that.”
Johnson is a graduate of Manchester Central High School, holds an associate’s degree in accounting from Motlow State Community College, where she graduated summa cum laude, and a bachelor’s degree in management and human relations from Trevecca Nazarene University, where she also graduated summa cum laude.
Her previous work experience also includes eight years as a tire inspector/operating tech at Bridgestone, and she is a certified municipal finance officer, which she has held since 2014.
Johnson is a 21-year resident of Tullahoma, a native Tennessean, a mother and a grandmother.