A familiar name to the school system has thrown her hat in for the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education race: Amy Johnson.
Johnson is mounting a write-in campaign to keep her seat on the school board, joining fellow incumbent Dr. Sid Hill and former school board member Gigi Robison – both of whom are on the ballot.
Johnson was first elected to the school board in 2014, where she has served for eight years.
“I am grateful to serve alongside six other unique and vibrant individuals,” Johnson told The News, “Together we work with our superintendent to make our school system the best it can be for our students.”
When it came time for those to submit petition papers for the August election, Johnson originally chose not to run for re-election as she believes in term limits, but changed her plans in early June. Since it was past deadline to submit paperwork, her only option was to run as a write-in candidate.
Running as a write-in candidate has been a learning experience thus far for Johnson, where she said it has helped her to better understand the voting process, which she is pleased with both the opportunity and the increased knowledge.
“Prior to this experience, I was unaware that a voter can’t just write down a person’s name and expect that that individual will be elected.”
One of the main pieces of information she learned for write-in candidates is that the candidate must first register as a write-in. As an example, she cited that a number of years ago, it was reported that in one of the city/county elections, both Mickey Mouse and Louisa May Alcott received write-in votes.
“Obviously, neither of those ‘candidates’ were viable, but I doubt that many people knew that they also had to register as write-ins. Aside from the fact that one is a cartoon character and one is quite deceased, if they had received a majority of the votes, they wouldn’t have won since they weren’t registered. So, for all of us who never knew how the write-in process works, here is your education!”
Johnson said as a school board member seeking re-election, she will be honored to continue serving the public with “integrity and steadfastness.”
“To vote for me, individuals should tap the Write-in button on the voting machine and then type in Amy Johnson as their candidate of choice.”