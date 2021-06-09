The staff and volunteers with Isaiah 117 House Coffee-Franklin-Grundy County want the community to join them for a night of faith, family and fundraising later this month.
From 5—8 p.m. Friday, June 25, the Isaiah House will be holding a fundraising event at the Winchester City Park. The event itself will be free for all to attend, though donations will be appreciated by event organizers.
Live music will be provided by Daniel Troutman beginning at 6 p.m., while food trucks and concessions stands provide the eats and refreshments perfect for those long summer nights.
The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and help support the mission of the Isaiah 117 House, which is currently under construction in Grundy County.
Since its inception, Isaiah 117 House has expanded to over 10 counties in Tennessee and Indiana and was able to serve the immediate needs of 469 children entering in foster care in 2020.
Isaiah 117 House was founded in 2018 by Ronda Paulson with the purpose of providing a house for children who are being placed into homes by the Department of Child Services. The house will have volunteers who will provide the children clean clothes, toys, blankets and other necessities while DCS staff find a good foster placement. The house is designed for children to stay 24 hours or less.
The Coffee-Franklin-Grundy County expansion was established in August of 2019. The expansion serves three counties to reflect how DCS workers assist with cases in Coffee County and either Franklin or Grundy counties.
Construction of the Isaiah 117 House Coffee-Franklin-Grundy house began in October of 2020, with OLG Engineering leading the project and Southern Building Group in Murfreesboro partnering.