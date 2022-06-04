A man who was amongst a trio that went on a robbery and burglary spree in Tullahoma back in 2020 has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The defendant, Zachary Skyler Jones, 21 at the time of the crime, entered a plea agreement this past week before Circuit Court Judge Vanessa Jackson to charges of aggravated robbery, vandalism, theft and burglary. He was given six years to serve in the state penitentiary and has been ordered to make restitution alongside his codefendants William Allen Mueller, 24, and Jeffery Alexander Liebig, 21, once their cases are settled.
They were arrested in May 2020 in connection with burglaries of several local businesses as well as two armed robberies that occurred at Speedway of Tullahoma during April and May of 2020.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, 2020, burglaries were reported at Krystal and Jackson Street Market. Each of the businesses were broken into by breaking their glass doors. In the case of Krystal, the subjects were seen taking a small amount of cash from the store. The suspects took a small amount of cash, cigarettes and electronic cigarettes from Jackson Street Market in the April 19 incident.
The three are also believed to be involved with other incidents at Pizza Hut, Murphy Express and Speedway throughout April and May. Krystal and Pizza Hut were burglarized May 1, while Speedway was robbed that day.
The Murphy Express burglary took place May 16, according to police officials. Speedway was also robbed again that day. A final burglary took place at Krystal May 21, according to police officials.