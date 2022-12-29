Hank Jordan TCS Director of Business

TCS is excited to announce that Hank Jordan II will be taking over as the district’s new Director of Business in January. Jordan is pictured here with his wife, Bita, daughter, Mary Pierce, and his son, Henry.

 Photo provided

Tullahoma City Schools is excited to announce that Hank Jordan II has been named the new Director of Business for the district, starting in January.

“I am thrilled and honored for this opportunity to join Tullahoma City Schools,” Jordan said. “Honestly, I am ready to jump right in and support the current leadership and help fulfill the school district’s commitment to serving our students.”