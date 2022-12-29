TCS is excited to announce that Hank Jordan II will be taking over as the district’s new Director of Business in January. Jordan is pictured here with his wife, Bita, daughter, Mary Pierce, and his son, Henry.
Tullahoma City Schools is excited to announce that Hank Jordan II has been named the new Director of Business for the district, starting in January.
“I am thrilled and honored for this opportunity to join Tullahoma City Schools,” Jordan said. “Honestly, I am ready to jump right in and support the current leadership and help fulfill the school district’s commitment to serving our students.”
Jordan comes to TCS after spending the last 18 years in the banking and finance industry. Most recently, Jordan was the South Central Group Portfolio Manager for FirstBank in Tullahoma. Before that role, he served as the Vice President - Commercial Relationship Manager for SmartBank in Tullahoma.
“I believe my financial background will serve me well in this role. Over the course of my career, I’ve been able to oversee large projects, operate and set budgets and run a business with the required fiduciary background. I believe this will make me successful and a great fit for this role. I can’t wait to get started!”
Jordan is taking over for Jason Ray, who officially leaves the Director of Business position on Jan. 13. As Ray gets set to depart, TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens, noted that she will miss him dearly. However, she also believes that Jordan will be an excellent successor.
“I am thrilled to welcome Hank to the TCS team,” Dr. Stephens said. “I cannot thank Jason enough for all he has done for Tullahoma City Schools, and I wish him nothing but the best in his new position. The Director of Business is an essential role for our school district, and I truly believe Hank will do a tremendous job in this capacity.”