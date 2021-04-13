South Jackson Performing Arts Center and Community Playhouse Theatre Series is proud to present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The musical will take the stage at South Jackson Civic Center with opening night Thursday, April 15 followed by shows Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students in advance and $20 and $17 at the door. For advanced tickets call the SJCC box office Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All social distancing guidelines will be observed for the show.
The musical is based on the Biblical story of “Joseph” and his family, found in the Book of Genesis.
The plot is set in a frame in which a “narrator” is telling a story, sometimes to children, encouraging them to dream. She tells the story of Joseph, another dreamer. The show has very little spoken dialogue; it is almost completely sung-through. Its family-friendly storyline, universal themes and catchy music have resulted in numerous award-winning productions of this show, including a Tony Award for Best Musical.
The main cast features Zack Hughes as Joseph, Clint Clarneau as Jacob, Jacob Gray as the Pharaoh, Greg Gressel as Potiphar and Anne Black as Mrs. Potiphar. The part of “The Narrator” will be played by Heather Kleinfeld.
The cast of Joseph’s brothers will be played by Keith Cornelius, Skyler Wanamaker, Tim Warren, John Brock, Travis Thompson, Jon Rubke, Mark Thomasson, Nathan Lowry, Ben Utz, Brennan Clarneau and Demetrius Seay.
The wives will be played by Crystal McCullough, Emily Orris, Amy Beckstead, Connie Dodson, Michelle Rowe, Eve Beckstead, Juliet Stephens, Jachlyne Dobbs, Anne Black, Alexa Thompson and Zoe Stinson.
The ensemble includes Abby Graham, Alex Wiley, Amelia Beckstead, Brooks Bennett, Dillon Bennett,
Edward Henry, Ella-Gracin Bennett, Emma Ocheltree, Ethan Beckstead, Kaidence Wood, Kendyn Brock, MacKenzie Hardy, Maddy Wiley, Samantha Johnson, Zach Erit Hardy and Paris Putnam.
Cynthia Laughlin will direct “Joseph,” with Kathryn Hopkins as producer; Greg Gressel as vocal director; Kristen Carroll as choreographer; Lynette DeWolfe as cast coordinator; Sarah Clarneau as stage manager; Cori Thomasson for props; Jeanna Wing for lights; Sid Wing for sound.
For more information about the show and tickets, call 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.