Coffee County General Sessions Judge Greg Perry spoke at a recent luncheon about the vital role that advocates like CASA play for abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.
Perry attended the monthly Oasis Seniors Ministry luncheon at Trinity Baptist Church to speak about the impact of the non-profit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in Coffee County.
Accompanying Judge Perry were Coffee County CASA Supervisor, Tammy Holt and volunteer, Richard Many.
“CASA, in most cases, is the one constant person in that child’s life. They become a friend to the child. Coffee County ranks 2nd in our 13-county region and #1 per capita for reported child abuse cases,” Perry said.
He further discussed how CASA works alongside the Department of Children’s Services to ensure that all needed services are utilized for the child in the hopes that the cycle of abuse is broken.
CASA is a valued resource to the Court as they appear during court proceedings to make recommendations on behalf of the child for whom they are advocating. They find the facts of the case by reviewing documents and records from children services department, police, court records, physicians and schools. Volunteers interview the child, parents, relatives, school personnel, and others who have knowledge of the facts.
“This is crucial to seeing an accurate depiction of what the child’s life is like. They make determinations of what is best for the child and report their findings to the Court”, Perry added.
Richard Many, who has been a volunteer for seven years, shared that he finds his volunteer work to be rewarding and he plans to continue his service to the county of advocating for children. He makes in-home visits with the child and then communicates with the child’s Department of Children’s Services caseworker about plans for the child and any services that are needed. He then reports his findings to the Court.
Tammy Holt, spoke to the group about the training volunteers receive. “Our mission is to provide a powerful voice for abused and neglected children by advocating for each child, within the court's jurisdiction, by recruiting, training, and supervising volunteers in order to ensure safety, permanency and an opportunity to thrive.” Volunteers complete 35-40 hours of training, including observing court to be informed on child abuse and neglect, legal proceedings, the foster care system, and more. Advocates interview parents, children, foster families, legal representatives, and other parties to develop a plan that is in the best interest of the child.
CASA Volunteers are citizens who have a heart for children and who are willing to care, listen, and speak up for the best interest of the child. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and be willing to submit to finger-printing and a background check. Pre-service training is done by CASA Works staff, and covers everything from the judicial system to child welfare education.
If you are interested in learning about ways to support Coffee County CASA, call 931-455-7426 or visiting there website here.