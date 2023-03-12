Jack Daniels barrels

Judge JB Cox this past week handed down his decision from the Feb. 14 hearing on the writ of mandamus for a stop work order on one barrelhouse being built by Jack Daniel’s based on a petition filed against the county on Jan. 30 by Christie Long. She is 50% owner of ShaeJo LLC, located at 817 Lynchburg Highway, which is adjacent to property owned by Brown-Forman where seven of eight barrelhouses have been built. 

Brown-Forman, owners of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, purchased the 844 Lynchburg property in April 2012.  Construction of the whiskey barrel storage facility began in 2018. 