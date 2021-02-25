Circuit Judge L. Craig Johnson has announced his retirement after 24 years on the Coffee County bench, his departure effective the first of May.
"This letter is to formally announce my retirement as Circuit Court Judge for the 14th Judicial District effective the first part of May, 2021," he wrote in the notification of his departure.
"First, I want to express my appreciation to the people of Coffee County who have continually voted for me for three consecutive terms of office and 24 years of service to the State of Tennessee. It has been a great honor to have served the citizens of this District," Johnson said.
"Second, I want to thank my wife Marybeth and family for their support through the years. I also want to thank all of the consummate legal, clerk’s staff, and law enforcement professionals that I have worked with throughout my career. Since first being elected at age 34 back in 1998, I have come to realize what a special area of the State we live in."
Johnson said he intends to open a law practice here in Coffee County, to serve, and to pursue other opportunities such as mediation and arbitration.
"Now that I have retired from two careers (military and judicial), I will also be spending more time with my family and friends," Johnson said.
According to County Mayor Gary Cordell, the county has reached out to CTAS to determine what action the governing body will take upon Johnson’s retirement in May.