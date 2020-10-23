Sentences were handed out in General Sessions court by Judge Jere Ledsinger. Actions included:
Cassandra L. Griffith was given a 30-day sentence and must pay $25 plus costs for public intoxication.
Juan Luis Ayala was ordered to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $600 plus costs for DUI.
Richard J. Baker was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Brittany Elliott was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession and theft.
Mark Wayne Hodgen was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession.
Allison Marie Ingels was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Monique Renae Turrentine was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for simple possession.
Shawn Michael Buckner was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession.
Sheena Johnson was ordered to serve 10 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Tyress Jauwan Walker was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence for theft.
Molly K. Caton was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for two counts of simple possession.
Vernon Lee Grieves was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for assault.
Kristi Michelle Jernigan was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Charles Wayne Wright II was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Derek Wilson Lee was ordered to serve 10 days of an 11-29 sentence for two counts of shoplifting and disorderly conduct.
Shaidren Tyrell Carter was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for simple possession.
Lindsey Elaine Davenport was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for two counts of simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Thomas Major was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Victor Manuel Moreno was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI, simple possession and evading arrest.
Amanda Marie Phillips was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Sherra Shea Rodriguez was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for domestic assault.
Samuel Lee Manus was ordered to serve a six month sentence with 23 days timed served for resisting arrest.
Alexander Von Thompson was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for domestic assault.
James Lee Edwards was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must make restitution of $205 and complete 15 hours of public service for intent to kill an animal.
Eddie Lee Patton was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Donald Carl Stewart was bound to the grand jury on the charge of DUI.
Cassandra Lyn Richmond was given a 30 day sentence for public intoxication.
Toby D. Butler was given a 30 day sentence and must make $20 plus costs for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Bridget Goins was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence for shoplifting.
Heather Renea Sweeton was granted a judicial diversion and must serve an 11-29 probationary sentence and must perform 20 hours of public service and attend theft class for shoplifting. A judicial diversion means once the sentence is completed the offense can be erased from his record.
Mathew C. Brinck was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Michael Shane Jacobs was directed to serve 25 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for domestic assault and simple possession.
Daniel Marco Konig was ordered to serve five days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Daniel Blake Neal was ordered to serve 30 days for public intoxication.
Russell Scott was ordered to serve six days of a 30 day sentence for disorderly conduct.
Shawn Edward Trail was directed to serve three days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for failure to appear in court and driving with a suspended license.
Christopher Robert Walker was directed to serve 34 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and domestic violence.