Sentences were handed out in General Sessions court by Judge Jere Ledsinger. Actions included:

Cassandra L. Griffith was given a 30-day sentence and must pay $25 plus costs for public intoxication.

Juan Luis Ayala was ordered to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $600 plus costs for DUI.

Richard J. Baker was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.

Brittany Elliott was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession and theft.

Mark Wayne Hodgen was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession.

Allison Marie Ingels was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.

Monique Renae Turrentine was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for simple possession.

Shawn Michael Buckner was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession.

Sheena Johnson was ordered to serve 10 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.

Tyress Jauwan Walker was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence for theft.

Molly K. Caton was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for two counts of simple possession.

Vernon Lee Grieves was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for assault.

Kristi Michelle Jernigan was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.

Charles Wayne Wright II was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Derek Wilson Lee was ordered to serve 10 days of an 11-29 sentence for two counts of shoplifting and disorderly conduct.

Shaidren Tyrell Carter was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for simple possession.

Lindsey Elaine Davenport was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for two counts of simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Thomas Major was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.

Victor Manuel Moreno was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI, simple possession and evading arrest.

Amanda Marie Phillips was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.

Sherra Shea Rodriguez was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for domestic assault.

Samuel Lee Manus was ordered to serve a six month sentence with 23 days timed served for resisting arrest.

Alexander Von Thompson was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for domestic assault.

James Lee Edwards was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must make restitution of $205 and complete 15 hours of public service for intent to kill an animal.

Eddie Lee Patton was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Donald Carl Stewart was bound to the grand jury on the charge of DUI.

Cassandra Lyn Richmond was given a 30 day sentence for public intoxication.

Toby D. Butler was given a 30 day sentence and must make $20 plus costs for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Bridget Goins was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence for shoplifting.

Heather Renea Sweeton was granted a judicial diversion and must serve an 11-29 probationary sentence and must perform 20 hours of public service and attend theft class for shoplifting. A judicial diversion means once the sentence is completed the offense can be erased from his record.

Mathew C. Brinck was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.

Michael Shane Jacobs was directed to serve 25 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for domestic assault and simple possession.

Daniel Marco Konig was ordered to serve five days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.

Daniel Blake Neal was ordered to serve 30 days for public intoxication.

Russell Scott was ordered to serve six days of a 30 day sentence for disorderly conduct.

Shawn Edward Trail was directed to serve three days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for failure to appear in court and driving with a suspended license.

Christopher Robert Walker was directed to serve 34 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and domestic violence.

