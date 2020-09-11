Sentences were handed out this week in General Sessions court by Judge Jere Ledsinger. Actions included:
Jonathan Paul Jones was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession and driving with a suspended license.
Stephen L. Barr was given a 30-day probationary sentence and must pay $25 plus costs for public intoxication.
Many Mae Brown Armstrong was given an 11-month, 29-day sentence for shoplifting.
Ashley Marie Brooks was ordered to serve seven days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for simple possession, theft and driving with a revoked license.
Martavius Devon Bray was ordered to serve four days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Jessey Claude Lee Wooten was directed to serve four days of a 30 day sentence for disorderly conduct.
Shirley Ann Mullican was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Kaylan Buntley was given an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession.
Luis Miguel Martinez Flores was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
Alex Wayne Yates was directed to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence for simple possession.
Guerllo Mendoza was ordered to serve 32 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Richard Juan Pablo Rodriguez was given an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession and probation violation.
Kelly Allen Lewis was given an 11-29 sentence for two counts of driving with a revoked license.
Shanna R. Gilpin was released on 33 days, time-served for probation violation.
Kerri Lynn Jones was ordered to serve eight days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and driving with a suspended license.
James Robert Luna was given an 11-29 sentence for driving with a revoked license.
Michael Anthony Scott was directed to serve 10 months and 29 days for probation violation.
Tony Jameson Sweeton was given an 11-29 sentence for theft and domestic assault.
Jesse Marvin Bryant was ordered to serve 60 days for probation violation.
Deontry Linnard Humphries was bound to the grand jury on the charges of Schedule I drug possession, meth possession, casual exchange between an adult and a minor, meth possession in a drug free zone and tampering with evidence.
Zachary Skyler Jones was bound to the grand jury on the charges of burglary and aggravated burglary.
Jeffeory A. Liebig 2nd was bound to the grand jury on the charges of burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft, underage beer possession and vandalism.
William Allen Mueller was bound over to the grand jury on the charge of aggravated robbery.
Torion Kentrell Wells bound to the grand jury on the charges of aggravated domestic assault, possession of a hand gun while under the influence and domestic assault.
Correy Nikyle Shipman was directed to serve two days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for casual exchange of Schedule VI drugs and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Kalon John Bell was given an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Mary E. Degregorio was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and driving with a revoked license.
Chrishaun Tyree Rudolph was given an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Robert D. Stephens was bound over to the grand jury on the charges of DUI, implied consent and driving with a revoked license.
Kenneth Dustin Carter was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must make restitution of $330 for theft of property and resisting arrest.
Justin Crutchfield was ordered to serve 90 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for simple possession and criminal impersonation.
Kearsten Gabrielle Wright was given an 11-29 sentence and must make restitution of $180 for theft.
Brian Bartlett was given an 11-29 sentence for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Terra Bryan was issued an 11-29 sentence and must make restitution of $257.45 for two counts of shoplifting.
Trenton Blake Lumbley was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence for theft and probation violation.
Franklin Steele II was directed to serve 60 days of an 11-29 sentence for aggravated domestic assault.
Khalid J. Woods was given a six month sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
Joesph Brummett Jr. was ordered to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Justin Cordell Linton was bound to the grand jury on charges of meth possession, burglary, theft and vandalism.
Timothy Henry Rogers was directed to serve 120 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $1,100 plus costs for DUI.
Jacob Tyler Smith was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for shoplifting and meth possession.
Samuel Paul Sells was bound to the grand jury on the charges of DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence.