The timing of a proposed bill before the state legislature has raised eyebrows, as it threatens to impact the outcome of the circuit court judge’s race by disqualifying one of the candidates from holding office if passed.
House Bill 2538 and its companion bill Senate Bill 2478 would place a restriction on attorneys who could seek judicial offices in Tennessee. The bill prohibits persons who have had their law license suspended or who have been censured from taking judicial office. Passage of the law, as it was originally proposed, would have likely disqualified candidate Bobby Carter due to action taken against his license.
The Senate version of the bill reads:
“Not having been publicly censured or suspended or disbarred from the practice of law by the board of professional responsibility within the ten (10) years preceding the judge's term of office for engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation; provided, that this subdivision;
“(a)(3) Does not apply to those serving in a judicial position as of the effective date of this act.
“SECTION 2. This act takes effect October 1, 2022, the public welfare requiring it.”
The effective date spelled out in the Senate bill but not in the House bill would bring Carter into compliance. However, the House version seeks to have the law go into effect as soon as it is passed, thereby leaving Carter out in the cold even as early voting begins.
Carter was given a public censure in 2011 for failure to file a transcript in the appeal of a sentencing hearing. In 2010 he was suspended from practice due to failure to comply with the Tennessee Lawyers Assistant Contract.
“My license was suspended by the Tennessee Supreme Court for 14 months active and 46 months’ probation due to my entry of a conditional guilty plea to theft of property,” Carter admitted in documents he filed when he was seeking appointment to Coffee County’s other circuit bench last year. “My license was reinstated in March 2012 with the condition that I remain under active contact with the Tennessee Lawyer’s Assistance Program, which required bi-monthly drug screenings, weekly participation in 12-step recovery meetings and practice monitor supervision.”
He was discharged from probation in January 2016. His Florida license was suspended in 2012 as part of reciprocal discipline, but he has been eligible for reinstatement there since 2015.
During his comments in a recent forum co-hosted by the Tullahoma News, Carter said the most difficult challenge he’s overcome was a drug addiction that stemmed from a car accident a decade and a half ago. The doctor at the time, he said, prescribed him OxyContin, and he became addicted to the pain pills.
“It’s not easy for me to say, but here I am,” he said. “I made every bad decision a lawyer [could make] and it just about ruined my career; just about ruined my life.”
Throughout the years, Carter said, he has spent a significant amount of time restoring his reputation and his family name as a recovering addict, citing his faith as the driving force. Because of his experience, he said he was “particularly interested” in leading the county’s drug courts, recovery courts and veterans courts.
“I feel like I’ve been called to use what has happened to me and what I have learned in order to try and help the people that I love and the people of this community,” he said.
Carter said he has no evidence that the proposed law was directed at him but admitted it does seem suspicious.
“I don’t have any evidence, but it makes you think that,” Carter said of possibly being the target of the proposed law. “It sure looks suspicious at whoever it’s directed at.”
Regardless of what was behind the bill, Carter said it is troubling given its timing right at election time.
“Troubling someone can direct the power of the legislature against a candidate,” Carter said. “And, it’s unconstitutional.”
Carter noted that he was further troubled by the effective date suggested in the bill.
“Most bills are designed to go into effect the next year, but this one was made to go into effect when passed,” he pointed out, noting had the bill stayed its original course, it would have impacted the judge race here. “It would have guaranteed an outcome here. This is a matter for the voters to decide.
His opponent in the Republican primary, Eric Burch, maintains he had nothing to do with the bill but knew about it for about six weeks prior.
“I knew about it for about six weeks but didn’t bring it up because I didn’t want to embarrass him,” Burch said. “Now he knows about it, so it’s fair game.”
Burch believes the genesis of the bill may have grown from a “nasty divorce” involving a lawmaker named David Hawk. His ex-wife, he noted, was subject to a public censure within the past 10 years and is currently seeking office.
“That is the target of that bill,” Burch said, noting the House version would impact Carter’s eligibility while the Senate bill would not.
Burch denied having any association with the bill but called the idea a “good law” as it sets the bar higher for those seeking office.
“I had no connection whatsoever,” Burch said. “As far as I know, the people in the General Assembly don’t even know Mr. Carter exists. I had absolutely nothing to do with it.”