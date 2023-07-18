UV awareness.jpg

With over 9,500 skin cancer diagnoses every single day and more than two people dying of the disease every hour, more people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other types of cancer COMBINED.  It is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans will develop some sort of skin cancer within their lifetime. We all know the ways to help prevent sun exposure, like applying sunscreen, seeking shade, wearing protective clothing and sunglasses, and avoiding indoor tanning beds. According to dermatologists, even the most cautious people tend to make a few mistakes, like overlooking the effects of the sun’s harmful rays unless it is a hot and sunny day, but precautions should be take year-round as the UV radiation is still happening when you can’t feel the sun’s warmth. It is also important to be mindful the fact that some medications increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

Do you know which sunscreen is best for you? Sunscreen labels have become harder and harder to interpret with SPF ratings reaching upwards of 100, but is it necessary or just marketing? Put simply, the sun protection factor (SPF) of a product is how long the user can stay in the sun without rays reaching the skin in a laboratory setting. For example, SPF 30 would mean a person could stay out in the sun 30 TIMES as long as without burning. In reality, reapplication would be necessary no matter the SPF. Higher SPF does not equal more protection as long as the product is broad spectrum, meaning it protects from both UVA and UVB rays. It is common for people to overlook the need for reapplying sunscreen after being outside for an extended period of time.

