With over 9,500 skin cancer diagnoses every single day and more than two people dying of the disease every hour, more people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other types of cancer COMBINED. It is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans will develop some sort of skin cancer within their lifetime. We all know the ways to help prevent sun exposure, like applying sunscreen, seeking shade, wearing protective clothing and sunglasses, and avoiding indoor tanning beds. According to dermatologists, even the most cautious people tend to make a few mistakes, like overlooking the effects of the sun’s harmful rays unless it is a hot and sunny day, but precautions should be take year-round as the UV radiation is still happening when you can’t feel the sun’s warmth. It is also important to be mindful the fact that some medications increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun.
Do you know which sunscreen is best for you? Sunscreen labels have become harder and harder to interpret with SPF ratings reaching upwards of 100, but is it necessary or just marketing? Put simply, the sun protection factor (SPF) of a product is how long the user can stay in the sun without rays reaching the skin in a laboratory setting. For example, SPF 30 would mean a person could stay out in the sun 30 TIMES as long as without burning. In reality, reapplication would be necessary no matter the SPF. Higher SPF does not equal more protection as long as the product is broad spectrum, meaning it protects from both UVA and UVB rays. It is common for people to overlook the need for reapplying sunscreen after being outside for an extended period of time.
With skin cancer being a common occurrence for all humans, it is important to learn about the warning signs and different types of cancer. Be sure to check your skin regularly for any changes in moles, freckles, or other marks. Look for new growths or any alterations in size, shape, color, or texture. If you notice anything suspicious, don’t delay in letting your doctor know.
There are three main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and melanoma. Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer. It usually develops in sun-exposed areas such as the face, scalp, ears, and neck. BCC typically appears as a raised, pearly bump with visible blood vessels. It may also have a central depression or ulceration. BCCs tend to grow slowly and rarely spread to other parts of the body, but they should be treated promptly to prevent damage to surrounding tissues.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) is the second most common type of skin cancer. It often occurs on sun-exposed areas, including the face, ears, lips, and hands. SCC may appear as a firm, red nodule, a scaly patch, or a sore that doesn't heal. It can grow rapidly and has a higher risk of spreading to nearby lymph nodes or distant organs compared to BCC. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent complications.
Melanoma is not as common as other types of cancer, but it is much more aggressive. Melanoma can occur anywhere on the body, even in areas not directly exposed to the sun. Melanoma has a higher likelihood of spreading to other parts of the body, making early detection and treatment critical for favorable outcomes.
The ABCDE’s of Melanoma:
A: Asymmetry- Most melanomas are not round and even.
B: Border- Melanoma borders tend to be uneven and may have scalloped or notched edges, while common moles tend to have smoother, more even borders.
C: Color- Multiple colors are a warning sign. While benign moles are usually a single shade of brown, a melanoma may have different shades of brown, tan, or black.
D: Diameter or Dark- While it’s ideal to detect a melanoma when it is small, it’s a warning sign if a lesion is the size of a pencil eraser or larger. Some experts say it is also important to look for any lesion, no matter what size, that is darker than others.
E: Evolving- Any change in size, shape, color, or elevation of a spot on your skin, or any new symptom in it, such as bleeding, itching, or crusting, may be a warning sign of melanoma.