Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in March 1938, June grew up following the Great Depression. She remembers that for a while, the family lived with her grandmother. And even though her father was a dependable worker, he still had a hard time finding jobs. The family lived in low-income housing until June was 5, then in a triplex across from Grant Park downtown.

“The most wonderful thing my mother and dad did for me was to be regular attendees at the Methodist Church,” June shared about her childhood. “I’ve always known Jesus, always loved him. I’d walk to Sunday school.”