Tullahomans will be able to celebrate Juneteenth with fireworks this year, after a vote from the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday, Feb. 14.
The board approved on second reading Ordinance No. 1569, which allows for the sale and use of fireworks for the June 19 or “Juneteenth” holiday at the meeting Monday night. The ordinance amends Chapter 6 of Title 7 of the Tullahoma Municipal Code, which specifies when fireworks may be sold and used in the city limits. The amended ordinance allows for the sale of fireworks to begin June 17 instead of June 20 and adds one more day of fireworks usage on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
While the measure was approved on its second reading Feb. 14, the road to get there was not without controversy. The board initially approved the measure on its first reading during a Dec. 13 meeting in a 5-2 vote, with only Mayor Ray Knowis and Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks opposed. Blanks said at that time he supported the celebration of Juneteenth but disapproved of allowing more days for fireworks to be used. He avowed never to vote for more fireworks days as long as he was an aldermen. The mayor did not speak to why he was opposed.
The second reading of the ordinance, which is required by statute, went differently than the first vote. During a January meeting of the city board, three aldermen who previously voted to approve the fireworks ordinance—Jenna Amacher, Rupa Blackwell and Robin Dunn—were absent, leaving only four board members to vote on the second reading. That vote ended in a tie, with Knowis and Blanks still opposed and Aldermen Daniel Berry and Sernobia McGee in favor. Per Robert’s Rules of Order, which the board follows for meeting procedure, a tie vote means the measure failed.
Berry later criticized the board for voting on the measure when the majority of people who initially favored it were absent, saying their absence was taken advantage of for political purposes.
At the next meeting, held Jan. 28, with all aldermen but McGee in attendance, the board voted to rescind the second reading vote and place the measure back on the table at the next meeting. The vote passed 4-2, with Blanks and Knowis opposed.
At the February meeting, the second reading was formally adopted with a 5-1 vote, with only Blanks opposed. Mayor Knowis was absent from the meeting, having suffered a medical emergency two days prior and still being treated for said event.
Before the board passed the ordinance on the new second reading, Blackwell attempted to amend the ordinance. She moved to reduce the fireworks usage in July to just three days—July 2 to 4—instead of four days—starting July 1—in order to keep the number of days fireworks may be used the same. Her amendment ended in a tie vote, with McGee, Berry and Amacher opposed. The tie vote resulted in the amendment failing, and the board voted on the ordinance as presented.
The ordinance took effect immediately upon passage, per the language of the ordinance. Fireworks sellers will be able to receive permits and sell fireworks beginning June 17 this year.